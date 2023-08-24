 Criminal Nexus: NGT pulls up Haryana govt over illegal mining : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Criminal Nexus: NGT pulls up Haryana govt over illegal mining

Criminal Nexus: NGT pulls up Haryana govt over illegal mining

Seeks status on environmental damage to Aravallis | Tells govt to share time-bound action plan on restoration

Criminal Nexus: NGT pulls up Haryana govt over illegal mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has hit out at the Haryana Government over continued illegal mining in the Aravallis and commented that its Action Taken Report (ATR) had nothing on the action being taken to control illegal mining in “quantified terms”.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 23

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has hit out at the Haryana Government over continued illegal mining in the Aravallis and commented that its Action Taken Report (ATR) had nothing on the action being taken to control illegal mining in “quantified terms”.

Discussing a case of illegal mining at Rithoj village in Gurugram, it said “despite repeated directions passed by this tribunal to reinforce the Sustainable Sand Management Guidelines (SSMG)-2016 read with Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining (EMGSM)-2020 and to develop a mechanism to control the illegal mining for which the State and Mining Department is statutorily bound to take action against the violators of law, complaints and applications of illegal mining causing irreversible damage to the natural ecosystem, wildlife habitat, air pollution and further degrading, devastating of Aravalli Hills, are reported”.

In this case, the expert committee, set up by the tribunal, found “irrefutable signs of recent/fresh mining and transportation of sand about which no permit or plausible explanation or action taken report was available till the day of inspection”. Also, the mining conditions regarding the felling of trees without permission and restricting the depth of digging to 9 ft have been violated.

It has also been pointed out that “subsequent land levelling/compacting may obliterate small bodies and impoverish sub-surface moisture regime”. Denudation may increase evaporation losses and enhance the absorption of solar heat.

The site in question adjoins the Aravallis, which makes an important wildlife habitat and a narrow wildlife corridor from Mount Abu to Delhi. “The ecology of the tract is already under stress due to biotic pressure from both sides of the Aravalli hills. The indiscriminate mining in this area is poised to cause irreversible damage to the natural ecosystem, wildlife habitat, enhance air pollution and add to global warming,” added the committee.

During the hearing yesterday, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board informed the NGT that the Chief Secretary had constituted a seven-member Aravalli Rejuvenation Board (ARB), with the DC of the district concerned as chairman, to deal with complaints on illegal mining, maintaining coordination between concerned departments, maintaining ecological balance, and prevention of eco-sensitive zone.

On the ATR filed in the matter, the NGT observed, “There is nothing in a report as to what action has been taken by the authorities concerned to control the illegal mining in quantified terms. It is the pious/legal duty of the state/state authorities to control illegal mining, thus, we direct the authorities to report action taken within three months.”

It added, “The next report should categorically furnish status on assessment on environmental damage that already occurred in Aravalli districts (Faridabad, Gurugram, and Nuh) and their rejuvenation/restoration. There has to be information made available in the public domain on not doing illegal mining in Aravalli Hills and declaring the entire area as environmentally sensitive. Time-bound action plan on the restoration of the Aravalli districts of Haryana may be filed with the report.”

No stone-crusher in Aravallis

Narhari Singh Banger, Director, Mines and Geology, told the NGT in the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement case that 206 stone-crushers/screening plants were operating in Faridabad (80), Gurugram (31), and Nuh (95). However, there was no stone-crusher in the Aravalli region. This was in reply to the NGT's specific question on how stone-crushers were operating when mining was banned in the area.

#Environment #Illegal Mining #National Green Tribunal NGT

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

5
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

6
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

7
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

8
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

9
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

10
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

India on moon: ISRO chief hails touchdown

India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble

10 shot, 2 killed in California bar shooting

5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting

The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Three main carriageways for shorter route to airport

Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

‘Drive to clean Old Delhi to begin soon’

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College