Criminal Nexus: No action against Rajasthan firm for illegal mining in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 19

The local police are yet to take action against a lease-holding Rajasthan firm that was booked 12 days ago for carrying out illegal mining at Dostpur village here located on the border of Haryana and Rajasthan. The illegal mining, as claimed by residents, continues in the village. The police and mining officials say it is yet to be re-verified whether the mining zone falls in the limit of Haryana or not because the Rajasthan authorities claim that they are not carrying out mining in Haryana.

It came to light that illegal mining was being conducted by M/s Sahaj Bharti Mines

Early in 2022, villagers had complained of illegal mining and the Deputy Commissioner had formed a joint committee of officials of Mining, Revenue, Forest and Police Departments for the demarcation of the area where the mining was conducted.

The committee then got the demarcation done on December 21, 2022 and found that illegal mining was conducted by M/s Sahaj Bharti Mines, said sources.

In the FIR registered on March 7 on the complaint of a local mining officer, it has clearly been mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner had formed a joint committee for the demarcation of the area.

Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer, told The Tribune that three firms were, at present, carrying out mining in the area bordering Rajasthan. During demarcation, one of the firms was found guilty of illegal mining. Hence, an FIR was lodged, he added. “Since the Rajasthan authorities are denying any illegal mining, it has now become the issue of boundary of both states. This will only be decided after officials of both states get demarcation of the boundary done,” he added.

The police spokesman said boundary demarcation was required before further investigation or for taking action against the firm. “The local mining office will be writing to its counterpart in Rajasthan for demarcation of boundary so that it can be re-verified if illegal mining was conducted in Haryana’s area or not,” he added. Meanwhile, Nitin Yadav of Dostpur village, who has been persistently raising the issue, questioned why action was not being taken against the Rajasthan firm when a joint committee of officials had held it guilty of carrying out illegal mining in Haryana’s area after the demarcation done in December 2022.