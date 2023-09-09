Criminal Nexus: Sale of over 1 lakh MT minerals to 12 plants in Yamunanagar only on paper

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 8

A stone-crusher at Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana has shown the sale of over 1.18 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of mining mineral and gravel to 12 plants (11 stone-crushers and a screening plant) of Yamunanagar district in its record.

Sources said the sale was only on paper as the stone-crusher reportedly did not exist at the address mentioned in the government record at Pichopa Kalan village of Charkhi Dadri district.

It is alleged that the owners of the crushers of Yamunanagar district had purchased e-transit passes (e-ravana) from the Charkhi Dadri-based crusher so that they could convert their illegally mined mineral to legal, and sell it through their own e-transit passes.

According to information, the fake sale was unearthed when the Assistant Mining Engineer of Charkhi Dadri, Rajesh Sangwan, visited the site of the stone-crusher at Pichopa Kalan on September 5. “I noticed that the machinery was dismantled and removed. The office building was found intact, but there was no person at the site. The licence of the crusher is valid till November 28, therefore, the owners kept using the e-ravana portal of their crusher and issuing e-transit passes to the owners of Yamunanagar crushers,” he said.

When he checked the portal of the crusher, he found that regular dispatch of finished mineral from the crusher was being done to various crushing units in Yamunanagar district.

Sangwan has written a letter to the higher authorities of the department and the Mining Officer of Yamunanagar district, mentioning that the mineral shown dispatched was 1,18,063.77 MT.

The owners of the said crusher had dispatched 2,174 vehicles in just 38 days — from July 29 to September 4. Omdutt Sharma, Mining Officer, Yamunanagar, said they were investigating the matter.

