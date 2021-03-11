Criminal wanted for murder held after 3 years

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

The police have arrested an alleged criminal wanted in the murder of a local Congress leader three years ago.

The accused identified as Sajjan, alias Bholu (35), of Jhajjar, who was in the custody of Gurugram police, was formally arrested after being taken on a production warrant today. He has been remanded to five days police custody.

Sajjan was one of the main shooters in the incident that led to death of Vikas Chaudhary, a local resident. He had been absconding since the incident. Though he was arrested by the Delhi police a month ago, he had been in the custody of the Gurugram police since then.

According to the police Sajjan was part of the gang operated by Kaushal hailing from Gurugram and had committed three murders along with two other shooters.