Criminal wanted in 35 cases held

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra police have arrested a wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000. Rinku, a resident of Punjab, was wanted in a murder and loot case registered in year 2010 at Ladwa police station and he was declared a proclaimed offender in 2012. He was arrested on Friday and produced in a court which sent him in one-day police remand. There are nearly 35 cases, including that of murder, theft, loot, registered against him in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. TNS
JE found dead in Jagadhri colony
Yamunanagar: The body of a Junior Engineer was found in his quarters at Canal Colony in Jagadhri on Friday. The deceased was Shambhu Pratap Singh (41) of Jhanda village. His brother Narinder Singh told the police, “My cousin Gulab told me that Shambhu’s neighbours had told him that there was a foul smell coming from his quarters. When we reached there, we found his body lying on the floor.” He said Shambhu suffered from epilepsy. A post-mortem was conducted.
