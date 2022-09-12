Criminal wanted in 5 cases held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, September 11

A team of the special task force (STF) Bahadurgarh, led by inspector Vivek Malik, yesterday arrested a notorious criminal, Narendra Rana of Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

He had sought Rs 50 lakh extortion from a PVC trader, Sumit Narula, of Yamunanagar, five months ago.

Wanted in five cases, including seeking extortion, attempt to murder and snatching, Rana was booked in Hansi, Narnaud, Bahadurgarh and Yamunanagar and was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head.“We got a tip-off that Rana was roaming close to the Delhi-Haryana border near Siddhipur village with an intention to committing another crime. We laid a trap and arrested him there. A country-made pistol and three cartridges were seized from him,” said Malik.

#jhajjar #Yamunanagar