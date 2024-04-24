Karnal: Crop-cutting experiment to gauge average wheat output per acre

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 23

The Agriculture Department has initiated crop-cutting experiment (CCE) to gauge the agricultural production of the district. As many as 1,720 fields of wheat crop will be taken up to determine the average yield per acre.

So far, the department has conducted CCE at nearly 1,200 fields, and the initial assessment shows an average productivity of 22.4 quintal per acre while last year it was 21.5 quintal per acre.

However, the actual results will come after 15 days, but the authorities claimed the initial observations indicate a good productivity trend and they are expecting a good crop this year even after the prevailing adverse climatic conditions.

Data from the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal reveals that a total area of 4,27,722 acres of land was registered in the district by 59540 farmers.

“We will conduct the survey of 1,720 fields of the district to evaluate production level and ascertain the average yield per acre. The CCE is an important step to assess the productivity of the district, which further helps in policy making in future,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal.

He said during these experiments, senior officials from the headquarters also visit the fields and interact with farmers to assess the actual production. The results of experiments are also cross-verified.

“We are reaching out to farmers before and during harvesting of crop for the assessment of crop yield in diverse locations throughout the district,” said the DDA, adding it will provide them an overall picture of the district.

The average yield also helps in disbursement of claims to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as the insurance companies take the average for settling the claims, he said.

This year, the crop insurance scheme is not implemented in Karnal, but in the coming season it is expected to be implemented. The average yield will play a vital role, he said.

