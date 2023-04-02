Crop damage in 33K acres in Sonepat, 950 acres in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 1

Crop damage has been reported in Sonepat and Panipat districts due to recent rainfall accompanied by high-speed winds. The wheat crop, in its maturity stage, has been damaged in over 33,898 acres of land in Sonepat district, with an additional 950 acres in Panipat.

Devander Kuhgr, a Subject Matter Specialist in the Agriculture Department, said the wheat crop has been sown in 3.75 lakh acres of land while the mustard crop has been sown in 15,000 acres of land in the district.

A total of 4,753 farmers from 296 villages in the district have reported crop damage on the e-fasal kshatipurti portal, while 6,000 insured farmers have reported crop damage on the portal of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The major crop loss has been reported in three blocks — Kathurs, Mundlens, and Gohans of Gobana subdivision, and Kharkhde area. Actual crop loss will be assessed later, but prima facie, the loss ranges from 25 to 50 per cent in around 90 villages of Kathurg, Gohans, and Mundians blocks due to lodging that damaged the wheat crops.

Bai and Kundli blocks of the district also reported crop loss, but there was no problem of waterlogging. Maximum farmers of these areas are uploading their crop damage data on Kshatipurti portal. Bhaeat Singh, a farmer of Bhainswan Khurd village, expressed his concern as the wheat crop was flattened in the area during the first spell of rain that lasted for two days.