Crop on 68.4% area registered on portal qualifies for procurement

Hisar, March 24

Nearly 68.4 per cent of the state’s total rabi crop area has been registered on the state government’s Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal, making farmers of the registered area eligible for the minimum support price (MSP) on their yield. However, the farmers of the unregistered area (remaining 31.6 per cent) will not get the MSP for the same.

The state government has made it mandatory for the farmers to register their crops on the MFMB portal, which has now been closed as the government had announced the start of procurement season for mustard from March 26 and wheat produce from April 1.

According to a data revealed by the Agriculture Department, 10,52,338 farmers have registered the rabi crop area of 61,45,937 acres of the total area of 89,85,431 acres this year.

According to officials, the government has fixed a cap of 25 quintals of mustard for one farmer in a day. If the farmer’s produce is more than 25 quintals, he/she will have to bring the crop for procurement on the next day.

As per the procedure, the farmers will be considered valid for the MSP only after showing the registration number of the portal. Then, the employee will check it in the record. Following this, the farmer will get a one-time password (OTP) on the registered mobile number. The farmer will be issued the gate pass after showing the OTP.

According to information, the mustard yield will be procured at a rate of Rs 5,650 per quintal in 104 procurement centres across the state from March 26. The government has set up 414 mandis/purchase centres across the state for the purchase of wheat from April 1 at a rate of Rs 2,275 per quintal.

