 Crops in 30K acres submerged in Panipat, Sonepat dists : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Crops in 30K acres submerged in Panipat, Sonepat dists

Crops in 30K acres submerged in Panipat, Sonepat dists

Yamuna flowing above danger mark | Potable water supply hit as Ranney well washes away

Crops in 30K acres submerged in Panipat, Sonepat dists

Sonepat MP Ramesh Kaushik, along with administrative officials, visit a flooded area. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 14

Heavy rains and flooding in the Yamuna belt for the past few days have submerged crops, causing huge loss to farmers in Panipat and Sonepat districts. Around 20,000 acre of land on which paddy, sugarcane, fodder crop, vegetables like brinjal, sweet corn and tomato, and other crops submerged in Panipat and over 13,000 acre were inundated in Sonepat.

Meanwhile, potable water supply has been badly hit in Sonepat city as the water supply pipe from Ranney well project at Jajal village has been washed away with the road. The Sonepat MC authorities have made alternative arrangements to provide drinking water to residents.

Though the waters started receding in Panipat today, the Yamuna is still flowing above the danger level, which is 231.5 m, due to continuous rain and release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage on the Yamuna.

The breach in bundh occurred at five places in Sonepat district — Bakhtawarpur, Machrola, Badoli, Toki and Khurrampur villages. Taking a boat ride, MP Ramesh Kaushik, along with DC Lalit Sewach, took stock of the situation. They met village residents of Jajal Toki village, which was cut off from the district headquarters.

Around 45 km area in Panipat district and 41.74 km area in Sonepat district is at the Yamuna banks.

Standing crops of sugarcane, paddy, pumpkin, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, sweet corn, tomato and other vegetables in around 20,000 acre near the bundh have been submerged in Panipat district, said a farmer.

Wazir Singh, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, said around 18,000-20,000 acre land was submerged due to floods in villages adjoining the Yamuna. This was the vegetable growers’ belt, and the floods would damage the crops, he said. The actual loss would be assessed only after the water was drained out from the fields, he said.

In Sonepat, river waters entered all 30 villages adjoining the Yamuna and crops, including sugarcane, paddy and vegetables, were submerged, said Devender Kuhar, subject matter specialist in the Agriculture Department. The loss to vegetable crops in the belt could be 100 per cent.

Hariom Atri, District Revenue Officer (DRO), Sonepat, said the actual loss would be ascertained after the water level receded.

After water started receding in Panipat villages, Irrigation Department officials, with the support of Army, began plugging the breach at the ‘ring bundh’ near Tamshabad village. DC Virender Kumar Dahiya and SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat, along with officials, reached the spot and reviewed the breach-plugging process. The DC said work would continue round the clock and also directed that water be drained from the roads.

#Panipat #Sonepat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods