 Crores spent, Panipat’s Hali Park still in neglect : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Crores spent, Panipat’s Hali Park still in neglect

Crores spent, Panipat’s Hali Park still in neglect

Crores spent, Panipat’s Hali Park still in neglect

Buffaloes in the water-logged area of Hali Park. Sukhjinder Saroha



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 9

Despite spending crores of rupees by the government, the poor condition of the Hali Park irks the residents. Damaged trees, uncut grass, broken footpaths and gym machines have become the identity of the historical park. The daily walkers demanded high-level inquiry into the matter and to initiate action against the erring officials.

The revival project of the Hali Lake and park is incomplete even after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s announcement in December 2014. The buildings constructed are in a state of utter neglect. The project was to be completed in August 2019, but it has been delayed by 36 months.

The deplorable condition of the park. Sukhjinder Saroha

The Municipal Corporation had allotted the tender in January 2018 to a private contractor company of Delhi and the estimated cost of the project was Rs 23.40 crore. As per the tender conditions, the work had to be completed till August 2019, but is still pending.

Vikram Chauhan, an industrialist, who used to go to the park daily for morning walk for the last 40 years, said Hali Park and lake are the best examples of the negligence and wastage of public funds by the government officials. The condition of the park is so deplorable that the tracks are starting to break and open gym machines are lying broken.

The MC had spent crores of rupees for construction of buildings of the open air theatre, open cafeteria, auditorium, restaurant and other facilities to develop this site as a tourist spot. It had a plan to fill the lake with canal water to start boating here, but nothing has been done so far, Chauhan alleged.

Presently, there was no guard and gardener to maintain the park, due to which the anti-social elements made use of the place, he said.

The government emphasised to save water, but for the last two months, water was flowing openly here. It was not only damaging the trees, but in the coming season, it would become a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes, he said.

Chauhan demanded that a high-level inquiry should be conducted for wastage of taxpayers’ money and action should be initiated against the erring officials for delaying the project and those responsible for the deplorable condition of the park. It should be handed over to the IOCL refinery under the corporate social responsibility programme.

Sandeep Ralhan, another resident of the area, said that the park was in a poor condition. Crores of rupees have been spent on the development of this park but, it has still not been completed in the last 10 years. He added that it should be inquired with some independent financial agency that why this park and lake were not developed within 10 years. Who gave the tenders and to which company they were allotted. The independent agency should initiate action against the erring officials and the contractor, he demanded.

There is no potable water, toilet, lighting facility for the people, the auditorium had not been not started so far, carcasses of dogs were found every day in the park, he said. Former CM Khattar had inaugurated the Hali Lake two years ago under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, but there wasn’t a single drop of water in the lake so far, he alleged.

Sudershan Chugh, another daily walker, said that the park was in a very bad shape. No one takes care of the plants here. Trees were uprooted around one month ago and no one was there to remove them, he alleged. The park and lake are in a state of utter neglect, Chugh lamented.

MC Commissioner Sahil Gupta said that they had organised a meeting recently about the horticulture work in the Hali Park and to conduct a volumetric survey of the Hali Lake to fill it with water. The other issues, including security would also be taken up accordingly, the MC Commissioner said.

Project delayed

The revival project of the Hali Lake and park is still incomplete. Damaged trees, wild overgrowth, broken footpaths and gym machines have become the identity of the historical park. The buildings are also in a state of neglect. The project was to be completed in August 2019, but it has been delayed by 36 months.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

4
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
Haryana

Faridabad sewage lines to undergo cleaning for first time in 60 years

7
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

8
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

9
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

10
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab

Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab

Says resolving farmers’ issues his top priority

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K

9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K

20 rounds of AK-47, M4 carbine found at site; most victims f...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana slap row: Farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Holiday in Punjab on June 10 on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Construct flats within a year: High Court

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

JEE-Advanced Result: AIR 98 holder Jalandhar's Rachit Aggarwal reveals his preparation mantra

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune Exclusive: To act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi, says Ravneet Bittu

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge