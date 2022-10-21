CS calls for speedy work on 5G telecom services

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Looking forward to successfully implementing 5G telecom services across the state, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officers concerned to expedite and complete the work of massive deployment of telecom infrastructure, including 5G small cells and aerial Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), in a time-bound manner while reviewing the status of 5G initiative.

Kaushal urged officers to launch awareness campaigns in rural areas on how 5G services could improve their lives. He said the successful implementation of the 5G technology in the state would revamp the entire architecture of Internet which would lead the state towards digitisation.

While presiding over a meeting regarding the effective implementation of the working group on “Cross Sector Collaborative Regulation between Telecom Regulators and Electricity Regulators” for the rollout of 5G Services here, he directed officers to expedite the work of identification of government buildings, land for the installation of towers and poles in the state.

He was apprised at the meeting that the poles, sites and towers for the utilisation by the telecom industry and in turn the telecom industry could help the power sector with a smart grid, efficient distribution network and advanced metering infrastructure.