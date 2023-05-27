CS: Ensure timely disposal of Bandhwari legacy waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

In a proactive move towards resolving the issue of legacy waste, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officials concerned to expedite the processing of this waste at the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram. He also directed them to ensure that the entire waste at the site is processed by November this year.

‘Identify 2 more landfill sites in g’gram’ To expedite the waste-disposal process, the CS directed MC officials to identify and finalise two more landfill sites in Gurugram within a specific timeline. He stressed the need to increase the daily waste processing capacity at the Bandhwari site and told Gurugram MC Commissioner PC Meena to fix timelines for each activity and designate officials responsible for achieving the targets.

Kaushal gave these directions during a virtual meeting with officials of the Urban Local Bodies Department and municipal corporations of Gurugram and Faridabad.

To effectively manage fresh waste in Faridabad, officials said that decentralised waste processing facilities with a capacity of 890 tonnes per day (TPD) were being established by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, at various sites. It was further mentioned that work on the fresh waste processing facility at the Mujhari landfill site is likely to commence within 15 days over four acres of land. This site, being developed at a cost of Rs 171.95 lakh, will have a capacity of processing 259 TPD.

Another waste-processing site is being developed at Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 167.67 lakh over four acres with a capacity of 250 TPD.

The CS further directed the officials to ensure the timely disposal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) by utilising GPS-enabled vehicles. The initiative aims at enhancing the efficiency, transparency and accountability in the RDF disposal processes. Officials of the Gurugram MC assured the CS that the balance 25,000 metric tonnes of the RDF would be disposed of at the JBM waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Murthal by September 30.

Gurugram MC Commissioner PC Meena said the MC had developed 2.5 acres at Bandhwari for fresh waste disposal, and dumping operations had commenced on April 15. He assured the CS that efforts were underway to identify additional landfill sites as soon as possible.