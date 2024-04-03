 CS forms panel to investigate Panchkula land transfer case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • CS forms panel to investigate Panchkula land transfer case

CS forms panel to investigate Panchkula land transfer case

CS forms panel to investigate Panchkula land transfer case


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 2

Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue TVSN Prasad has formed a committee of two IAS officers to investigate the entire episode of Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu Phulia passing an order revoking a 21-year-old stay, thus allowing the transfer of 14 acres in Panchkula, and her husband Satyavir Singh Phulia and son Neelanchal becoming purchasers of the land.

Div Commissioner revoked 21-yr-old stay

Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu Phulia passed an order revoking a 21-year-old stay, thus allowing the transfer of 14 acres in Panchkula. Her husband Satyavir Singh Phulia, serving as Information Commissioner in State Information Commission, and son became purchasers of the land.

Satyavir Singh Phulia is serving as Information Commissioner in State Information Commission, Haryana.

The chairperson of the inquiry committee will be IAS officer Amneet P Kumar while IAS officer TL Satyaprakash will be the member. Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Sukh Ram, who looks into surplus land issues, and retired HCS officer RK Garg, an expert in revenue matters, will be assisting the committee.

The Chief Secretary had earlier issued orders on March 29 for restraining all officers in Panchkula tehsil from registering any transfer deeds related to the land of Bhagwant Singh and his legal heirs. He had acted after the Panchkula DC had written to him for “guidance” following Renu Phulia's order, dated September 13, 2023. The DC had approached the Chief Secretary after he received a request from a naib-tehsildar in the matter.

The Tribune had broken the story on March 31. The land in question was part of the land inherited by the legal heirs of Bhagwant Singh, who was the owner of around 1,396 acres in Beed Babupur, Beed Firozadi, Bhareli, Sangrana, Barwala, Jaloloi and Fatehpur Viran villages. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Collector Agrarian, Panchkula, to re-determine the surplus area as per law as it vests with the government on February 24, 2023.

However, Renu Phulia, in her order, had observed that Prithvi Raj Chabbra, his sister Shashi Gulati and Sunil Kumar Gulati, both ex-IAS officers, were absolute property owners in the revenue record. They had bought the land from the legal heirs of Bhagwant Singh. She revoked a stay imposed by Collector Agrarian, dated September 18, 2003, on the transfer of land and removed any embargo on any document they presented for registration.

On March 28, two sale deeds were executed. One was between Chabbra and Satyavir Singh Phulia, his son Neelanchal, Usha Rani, resident of Kurukshetra, and Shubham Juneja, resident of Manimajra Complex (Chandigarh) for the sale of 47 kanal and 19 marlas for Rs 2.57 crore. It included payments through cheques worth Rs 24 lakh, bearing dates before the order of the Ambala Divisional Commissioner.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
India

Relief for AAP MP Sanjay Singh as Supreme Court grants him bail

3
India

Patanjali advertisements: Supreme Court comes down hard on Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna for ‘absolute defiance’

4
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

5
Jalandhar

Miscreants open fire at Punjabi singer’s house in Jalandhar

6
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

7
Punjab

Newly inducted BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku, Angural granted 'Y' category CRPF security cover in Punjab

8
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

9
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

10
Punjab

Farmer unions to protest against decision to use corporate silos as procurement centres on April 7

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, 50 injured, tsunami warning issued

7.2-magnitude quake shakes Taiwan; damages buildings, 20 peo...

Dramatic visuals surface as 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiw...

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is...

Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder

Goa Police file chargesheet against start-up CEO Suchana Seth accused of son's murder

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karn...

Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi

Toilet cleaner mixed in my food in Pakistan’s ‘sub-jail’, alleges Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan’s former first lady alleges she has marks on her sk...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Was told to either join BJP or face ED action: Atishi

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Singh gets bail after 6 months; can’t suppress truth, says AAP

BJP accuses CM of orchestrating charges against AAP leaders to clear path for wife

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies