CS inspects Kurukshetra grain markets

Kurukshetra, April 16
Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad inspected the Thanesar and Pipli grain markets here late this evening and enquired about the ongoing procurement process.
He also inspected the stocks lying near Brahma Sarovar and issued directions to district officials. He also interacted with farmers and asked about gate passes, grain quality, moisture content, weighing scales, and other arrangements, besides seeking suggestions from traders and farmers. The traders raised concerns over the lifting process.
Prasad directed the officials to ensure smooth procurement season and ensure timely lifting of the produce. He also asked them to ensure that the farmers and traders did not face any inconvenience.
