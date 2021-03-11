CS reviews plan to decongest Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive plan in view of the future expansion of Rohtak city for relocating various offices situated in the overcrowded area surrounding the Court Complex.

He added that to ensure appropriate utilisation of the vacant land left after the re-location of the offices, detailed discussions should be held with various political, social, industrial and resident welfare associations.

The Chief Secretary was presiding over a meeting organised through video- conferencing regarding decongesting the congested areas of the city around the Court Complex, Rohtak, today.

The Chief Secretary also suggested that a consultant should be appointed for this work and suggestions could also be taken from the general public as well. He asked the officers to work in a time-bound manner so as to fulfill the Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s announcement to decongest the area surrounding the Court Complex.

He said setting up of the mini-secretariat, judicial complex, police lines, treasury office, election office and municipal corporation office on the outskirts of the city was a good project. He elaborated that this would not only ease the traffic in the city but also facilitate movement of vehicles coming to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University Of Health Sciences, Rohtak. This project will also solve the parking problem faced by the people here.

In the meeting, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rajeev Ranjan, informed that a 64.5 acre of Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, was lying vacant on the peripheral road of Rohtak city near the jail, IIM and Police Training College etc. where municipal office, mini-secretariat, judicial complex, police lines, treasury office and election office could be built.