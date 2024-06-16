CS: Yoga will be organised in all districts, blocks

Chandigarh, June 15
Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad said the 10th International Day of Yoga would be organised in all districts and blocks of the state with great fervour and grandeur.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the Chief Guest at the state-level function to be organised in Hisar.
Prasad was presiding over a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners of the state through videoconferencing to review the preparatory activities for the celebration of the yoga day, here today.
This year, the theme of International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for self and society’. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to make all necessary arrangements at the district and block level for the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address on June 21.
Prasad instructed the Deputy Commissioners to organise the programme properly by ensuring maximum participation of NGOs, yoga volunteers and the general public. Besides, he also told the officers to ensure the active involvement of members of women self-help groups .
He said 8,000 to 10,000 participants would participate in the celebrations at the state level whereas, 5,000 and 2,000 participants at the district and block level, respectively. He also asked the Deputy Commissioners to organise a programme in all districts on the theme ‘Yoga for self and society’’ in the evening on June 21 in collaboration with NGOs.
