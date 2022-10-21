CSIP launches research fellowship

Sonepat: Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP) at Ashoka University launched a call for applications for research fellowship aimed at building philanthropy in India, strengthening research capacity to create high quality and rigorous outputs. With all the primary research being done via computer, tablet or phone, this research fellowship will be conducted digitally. Speaking at the launch of the fellowship, Swati Shresth, research director, CSIP, said this nine-month long fellowship was open to individuals who were based in India and possess several years of relevant professional research experience. Ten fellows will be selected and expected to undertake primary research, attend monthly calls and participate in three online workshops to develop their skills in background research, literature review, data collection methods, analysis and writing.