CSR funds to boost govt school infra in Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 9

To upgrade the ailing infrastructure of government schools, the Gurugram administration has decided to join hands with big corporates. The district administration has asked corporates to fulfil infrastructural demands of around 650 schools in the district through their CSR funds.

The project has already been started in five schools where right from construction of toilets to installation of ROs and LED’s have been taken up by the companies. The companies shall in initial stage work on issues such as toilets, school boundaries, school gate, RO-fitted water coolers and fans.

“This is the best way to use to CSE funds being offered to us. There is no denial that government schools need infrastructure upgrade and it has to be a community effort. The plan is going to revamp the schools and benefit students and staff. We are in touch with big industries and signing MoUs,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The Tribune had covered how a survey by village secretaries under Haryana Uday scheme highlighted that over 128 schools in the Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sohna and Pataudi blocks lacked proper toilet facilities. Similarly, 287 schools in these blocks were found lacking RO water coolers. Over 371 schools did not have enough fans and tubelights. As many as 96 schools were found to be without proper gates, thereby putting students’ security at risk.

“The Haryana Uday Survey exactly highlighted the needs or shortcomings of school buildings. We have government funds which are being used but CSR initiatives will help in faster and better upgrade by tackling subjective needs of every school,” added Yadav.

