CSSRI celebrates 54th Foundation Day

Karnal: Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) on Thursday celebrated its 54th Foundation Day. Dr BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, was the chief guest and said the efforts of CSSRI have been a significant milestone in the progress of salt-affected areas of the country. He highlighted the need for skill development in the country, so that the technological advancements could be met with the field-level adoption by the farmers. Dr PC Sharma, Director, CSSRI, said there were 6.73 million hectares of salt -affected land in the country. Of it, the institute with its headquarters at Karnal and regional research stations at Lucknow (UP), Canning Town (WBengal) and Bhrauch (Gujarat) has been able to contribute towards reclamation of 2.14 million hectares of salt affected soils.

Rohtak student's Yeoman service

Rohtak: Devina Badhwar, a research scholar at the department of English and foreign languages at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, has been serving self-cooked food to footpath dwellers for several years. She served food to the needy during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Rohtak district administration has felicitated Devina for her yeoman service. Devina also gives free-of-cost cooking classes to underprivileged youngsters so that they can earn their livelihood by working at a cafe or restaurant. She also gives free English tuitions to the needy students.

Sportspersons felicitated

Faridabad: The authorities of Aggarwal College felicitated the college archery team which won medals at the All-India University Archery Championship held recently at Chandigarh. Principal Dr Krishan Kant who congratulated the team for its superb performance said that it was another proud moment for the college which had been doing better each year in sports. He said the student players who represented MD University, Rohtak, won bronze medal in both the individual and recover round of the championship. Vikas Rajput (MA previous), Tarun Dixit (BA final) and Vikas Dagar (MA previous course), have been the university team members from the college here. These have been selected to play in the Khelo India national-level games to be organised by the Department Of Sports, Government of India, he said.