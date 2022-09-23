CTET no longer valid for posts of teacher in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will no longer be valid for applying for the posts of teacher in Haryana.

The Haryana Government has ordered that the CTET would not be considered equivalent to the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) and the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for the posts of primary and trained graduate teacher.

On September 6 last year, the state government had issued an order that termed the CTET and the STET/HTET as equivalent. However, the order had been now withdrawn in the interest of the candidates, who had qualified STET/HTET, a senior official added.