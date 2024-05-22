CU offers CUCET scholarships

Kurukshetra: Advisor to Chandigarh University (CU) Chancellor Dr RS Bawa said that to offer quality education to students, regardless of their financial backgrounds, CU annually offered CUCET scholarships to deserving candidates. This year, the university would present scholarships worth Rs 170 crore through CUCET-2024. Students seeking admission at the university can register for the exam online (www.cucet.cuchd.in). The students also have the flexibility to select their preferred time slot for the test based on their preferences and schedules.

CUH students excel at India Skills

Mahendergarh: Gautam Kumar Giri of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Central University of Haryana (CUH), won the gold medal at the India Skills Competition 2024 in Delhi under the IT Software Solutions for Business category. Mausam Kumar Giri of BTech III won the bronze medal in the category of Web Technology. Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar congratulated the students and wished them luck. More than 900 participants from 30 states and union territories of the country took part in the competition, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In the next phase of the event, students will get an opportunity to represent India at the global level at an event in France.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra