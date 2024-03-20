Central University of Haryana holds workshops on plant abiotic stress, role of millets in health

Mahendragarh, March 19
A seven-day workshop on “Methods of plant abiotic stress and analysis” was organised by the Department of Biochemistry in the Central University of Haryana (CUH) here.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Tankeshwar Kumar inaugurated the workshop. Dr Rohit Joshi, Scientist, Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT) was one of the guest speakers and delivered a talk on “Plant stress physiology-Concepts and approaches from lab to land”, and also interacted with the participants.
Professor Neelam Sangwan, Dean, Spark Institute of Advanced Science (SIAS), expressed her views on “Emerging technologies for sustainable agriculture under changing scenario of abiotic stress”, while Professor Pawan Kumar Maurya, Head, Department of Biochemistry highlighted the achievements of the department and briefed about the workshop.
Benefits of millets highlighted
A seven-day workshop was organised with an aim of creating awareness about millets’ role in achieving sustainable solution for health and environment among young researchers at Department of Nutrition Biology, School of Interdisciplinary and applied sciences, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendergarh.
The workshop was inaugurated by Professor Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice Chancellor of the University. Prof. Tankeshwar Kumar said that like language, diversity is seen in the level of food in the country. “There are different forms of food at different places, so when it comes to millets, it is a superfood, full of nutrition. I hope that this event will definitely prove to be a remarkable effort in this context,” he said. Dr Anil Kumar, Director, Education, Rani Laxmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi was present as the chief guest in the workshop.
