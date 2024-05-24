 Curtains fall on campaign, candidates to focus on individual meetings with voters : The Tribune India

Curtains fall on campaign, candidates to focus on individual meetings with voters

BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma out on roadshow in Rohtak. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 23

With the curtains coming down on the campaign on Thursday evening for the Lok Sabha polls, blaring loudspeakers fell silent while the candidates in the fray pulled out all stops to woo the voters in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Congress’ Deepender Hooda’s wife Shweta Hooda during a poll meeting. Tribune photo

The BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma took out a roadshow in Rohtak city to appeal to the people for vote while Congress candidate Deepender Hooda addressed the poll meeting at various villages in Jhajjar and the Rohtak Assembly segments.

During the roadshow, Sharma was joined by international kabaddi player Deepak Hooda and Haryanvi Singer Amit Saini. The cavalcade passed through all main roads in the city.

Administrative and police officials take out a flag march in Jhajjar. Tribune photo

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the BJP was working on its basic mantra, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. It was being liked by the people hence the Congress’s dream of forming the government would never be fulfilled as the people had also seen the poor governance of the Congress. Moreover, PM Modi had given India a distinct identity in the world, due to which every Indian was proud today, he added.

Targeting the Congress party, Sharma said the Opposition had no issue hence it was trying to mislead the public, but the people were alert and intelligent, they would not get misled by them. He reiterated that the BJP-led government did not make false promises, but believed in benefiting the public by fulfilling the announcements made on the demand of the people.

Significantly, family members of both candidates alsocanvassed for them at various places in a last-ditch attempt to attract the electors.

Deepender’s wife Shweta Hooda accompanied by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal addressed poll meetings in Jhajjar last evening. Speaking on the occasion, she said the BJP, which failed to provide employment to the youth, security to women and benefits of welfare schemes to the deprived sections of society had lost the right to win the votes of the people.

Shweta said, “The BJP has ignored the Rohtak area in the past decade. No big institute or industry has been established, no new road is built and no new project has come up in the region. Then, why will people vote for it? The BJP has ignored the area and has also sabotaged the development work done during the Congress tenure. The public has understood the BJP’s intention and will not let them succeed.”

In Meham, Deepender’s mother Asha Hooda while addressing a poll meeting said the BJP had lost the right to seek votes from Rohtak residents. “The BJP government has failed to fulfil the basic needs of the people like electricity and water. Forget about setting up any new big project, new institute or big industry in Rohtak, the BJP government has not even been able to repair the roads built during the Congress tenure,” she added.

BJP candidate Arvind Sharma’s wife Dr Rita Sharma not only organised a separate roadshow in the city but also called on the people personally to seek vote for her husband. She claimed that PM Modi had done several works in the past decade which no other government in the past could do.

Meanwhile, after the end of the poll campaign today, both candidates chalked out a plan to meet the voters individually on Friday during the tea programme. It will be the first time in the election when Deepender will seek votes from the people in Rohtak city while meeting them individually.

