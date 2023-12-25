Curtains on Gita Mahotsav, 40 lakh attend 10-day event

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 24

The 18-day International Gita Mahotsav-23 concluded on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday evening.

In the Saras fair, the Haryana Prisons Department had also set up a shop to sell the products prepared by the inmates from different jails of Haryana.

As per the information, products including sofa sets, benches, mobile stands, candies and other products worth Rs 5.75 lakh were purchased by the visitors from the department’s shop and orders worth Rs 2.20 lakh were received. Similarly, the artisans from Assam did a brisk business of Rs 50 lakh during the Mahotsav.

The estimated footfall during the Mahotsav was between 35 lakh to 40 lakh and over 60 lakh people from various countries viewed the Mahotsav on social media platforms of the district administration.

DC Shantanu Sharma said Assam was the state partner, Sri Lanka was the country partner for the IGM this year. The IGM has earned the reputation of an international festival.

