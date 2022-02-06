Cyber fraudster dupes Gurugram private company of Rs 22.4 lakh

Gurugram, February 5
A private company has been duped of Rs 22.40 lakh after a fraudster sent a fabricated email to its finance department in the name of its director, asking the employees to transfer money to five accounts. An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
According to the complaint filed by Pankaj Sood, chief financial officer of Pragati Group, he had received several emails on January 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 89hnpol@gmail.com mentioning the name of one of the directors, Shubhendra Mittal, requesting to make several payments to several accounts. A total of Rs 22.40 lakh were transferred into five accounts whose holders were Lungdai Kumar Kaipeng, Jayama and Dharmendra Kumar.
Believing that the emails were genuine and sent by director Mittal, the money was transferred but I was shocked when the director denied having made the request. Then I realised that I had been duped and approached the police,” Sood said.
An FIR has been registered against an unidentified fraudster under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act. SHO Bijender Kumar said the accused would be nabbed soon.
