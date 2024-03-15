Cyber fraudster held in Sirsa, had duped retired teacher

Sirsa, March 14
The district police have apprehended an interstate cyber fraudster after tracking important leads. The arrested suspect has been accused of cyber fraud in various regions, including Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa in Haryana and Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Anupgarh, Churu, Bikaner and Suratgarh in Rajasthan.
Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said the suspect had been identified as Rahul, a resident of Chadiwal village, Nathusari Chopta police station, who was residing in Sector 20, Part 3, HUDA, Sirsa.
The SP said mobile phones and SIM cards used in crimes had been seized from his possession. He will be produced in court for further proceedings.
He said a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sirsa on March 11 in which a retired teacher, Baru Ram, was duped. During the investigation, a Cyber Police Station team gathered crucial evidence and apprehended Rahul from the HUDA sector.
The suspect Rahul often posed as an acquaintance and used the pretext of medical emergency to perpetrate online fraud. He deceived Baru Ram by convincing him to transfer Rs 20,000 into his account using the Google Pay app saying there was a medical emergency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them