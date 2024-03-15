Cyber fraudster held in Sirsa, had duped retired teacher

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 14

The district police have apprehended an interstate cyber fraudster after tracking important leads. The arrested suspect has been accused of cyber fraud in various regions, including Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa in Haryana and Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Anupgarh, Churu, Bikaner and Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said the suspect had been identified as Rahul, a resident of Chadiwal village, Nathusari Chopta police station, who was residing in Sector 20, Part 3, HUDA, Sirsa.

The SP said mobile phones and SIM cards used in crimes had been seized from his possession. He will be produced in court for further proceedings.

He said a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sirsa on March 11 in which a retired teacher, Baru Ram, was duped. During the investigation, a Cyber Police Station team gathered crucial evidence and apprehended Rahul from the HUDA sector.

The suspect Rahul often posed as an acquaintance and used the pretext of medical emergency to perpetrate online fraud. He deceived Baru Ram by convincing him to transfer Rs 20,000 into his account using the Google Pay app saying there was a medical emergency.

