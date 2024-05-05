Cyber police’s internship to start on June 1

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 4

The Gurugram cyber police are set to start their 11th internship programme on June 1. The internship, which will

conclude on June 30, would give students and professionals tips to prevent cybercrimes.

A senior cyber police officer said this time, the internship would be run in two batches — one for schoolchildren and the other for college students and professionals.

A total of 50 interns each from both batches will be able to come to the cyber police lab in Sector 43, while others would join the course online.

DCP cyber Siddhant Jain said that in just eight hours, more than 2,000 persons had applied for the internship, and the cyber police would interview all applicants.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram