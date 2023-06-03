Cyber security new subject in govt colleges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma today said this year, the state government had decided to start various courses and subjects, including a post-graduate diploma in national and cyber security and postgraduate diploma in defence journalism, in government colleges of Haryana.

The government had started diploma in national and cyber security in Government College, Shahzadpur in Ambala, and Government College at Kharkhoda in Sonepat for the academic session 2023-24. Defence journalism had also been introduced in Government College, Kharkhoda, and Government College, Jhajjar.

New courses and subjects had been started in 37 government colleges. “Seats have also been increased in nine colleges. Eighty seats each have been increased in Government College Ratia, Fatehabad, Government College, Farrukhnagar, and Government College, Sector 9, Gurugram. Twenty seats each have been increased for MCom in Government College, Jind, and postgraduate diploma in computer applications in Government College, Safidon,” he said.

Forty seats for Punjabi elective in BA had been increased in Government College in Kaithal’s Ladana Chaku. Similarly, 20 seats each in BA political science, geography and history, and 10 seats in BA maths had been increased in Government College for Women in Karnal’s Bastara. Twenty seats each had been increased in BSc non-medical computer science in Government College for Girls, Palwal and Kurukshetra, and 20 seats in MSc zoology in Government College, Narnaul.