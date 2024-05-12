Cyber thug poses as cop, arrested

Gurugram, May 11
The police have arrested a cyber thug masquerading as a police officer. Three mobile phones, one SIM card and seven ATM cards were recovered from his possession.
According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Mohammad Kasim, a native of Darbhanga district in Bihar. The accused was arrested through the PratiBimb app on Google from Chakkarpur village on Friday night. An FIR was registered against him at the cyber crime cell, Delhi east police station.
“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he, after posing as a police officer, used to call the family members of any person and commit fraud in the name of saving his/ her son or daughter from a criminal case,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber. “We arrested the accused with the help of the PratiBimb application which has been prepared by the Indian Cyber-Crime-Coordination-Centre (I4C). Through the app, the police gets to know real-time information about the active cyber criminals. We are questioning the accused,” he said.
