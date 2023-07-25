‘Cybercriminal’ dies in custody, 6 policemen booked for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 24

Six policemen of the cybercrime police station, NIT, Faridabad, have been booked for murder after an alleged cybercriminal from Rajasthan, arrested by the Faridabad police, died at a hospital on Sunday.

Shaikul

The family of the deceased alleged that he was beaten up by cops and died in their custody. Based on the allegation, an FIR was registered at the Faridabad old police station and all cops transferred to the police lines for fair investigation.

In the presence of Judicial Magistrate Aakriti Verma, the post-mortem was conducted on Monday by a board of doctors.

The family members of the deceased had initially said no to the post-mortem. However, Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahemad reached BK hospital and talked to the family members promising a fair investigation into the case.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shaikul (30), a resident of Tikri village, Gobindgarh district in Rajasthan. The Faridabad police arrested five accused — Shakul Khan, Narendra, Dharmendra, Sabir and Ali Mohammad — on July 20 on the charges of cyber fraud. All accused had allegedly duped Subrata, a Faridabad resident, of Rs 1.90 lakh in the name of selling a plot.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said after the arrest, the relatives of the accused were informed and Sarpanch Tahir, along with two-three other persons, came to the police station to meet the accused.

On July 21, the police produced them in the court and took them on remand. While in remand, Shaikul told the police that he was feeling unwell and had difficulty breathing. A police team took him to B K Hospital for treatment where the doctors sent him back after giving him the necessary medicines. On July 22 again, he was taken to the hospital due to health issues. At around 5 am on Sunday, Shaikul complained of feeling unwell once again. He was taken to the hospital where he died about two hours later.

“The court was informed and Judicial Magistrate Aakriti Verma has been appointed as the investigating officer of the case. The body was handed over to kin after a post-mortem. On the complaint of Sabir, brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered against two policemen and others at the Faridabad old police station under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

