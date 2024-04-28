Cyclist dies after being hit by truck, dragged for 2km on NH

Our Correspodent

Sirsa, April 27

A speeding pickup truck hit a cyclist near the Panniwala Mota police checkpoint on the National Highway-9 and dragged him underneath for about 2 km on Friday.

Another truck driver plying on the highway attempted to stop the pickup. He chased the pickup truck and even after several signals, when the pickup truck driver did not stop, the other truck driver managed to overtake him and stop his vehicle.

The trapped cyclist was taken out and the police were informed. During the commotion, locals gathered and confronted the pickup driver. The police rushed cyclist Gurnam Singh to the Civil Chospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Based on the statements of the family of the deceased, the police have registered a case of homicide against the pickup driver and initiated an investigation.

