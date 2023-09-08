Cyclothon enters Rewari today

Rewari: The Cyclothon, a cycle rally, being taken out with the aim of making the state drug-free, will be entering Rewari from Jat Sairwas village on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda said a cultural evening would be organised at the KLP College Auditorium in the city and folk artistes would perform on the theme of drug-free Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...