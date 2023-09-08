Cyclothon enters Rewari today

Tribune News Service

Rewari: The Cyclothon, a cycle rally, being taken out with the aim of making the state drug-free, will be entering Rewari from Jat Sairwas village on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda said a cultural evening would be organised at the KLP College Auditorium in the city and folk artistes would perform on the theme of drug-free Haryana.

