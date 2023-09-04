Cyclothon gets rousing welcome in Rohtak city

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 3

The Cyclothon rally, under the “Drug-free Haryana” campaign, today reached Rohtak city from Sonepat. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Kumar along with other officials welcomed the participants by garlanding them at Hasangarh village here. The participants and others present there also raised slogans on “drug-free Haryana”.

ADC Mahesh, DSP Ravinder Kumar, BJP leaders — Satish Nandal, Ranvir Dhaka and Naveen Dhul — also rode on bicycles to reach Sampla via Naya Bans, Samchana, Bhainsru Kalan villages where people stood on the road to welcome the participants. The rally was received by Mayor Manmohan Goyal and SDM Rakesh Kumar on reaching Rohtak.

