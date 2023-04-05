D.El.Ed Course: Haryana Govt awaits NCTE decision before proceeding further

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 4

In a significant development, the state government has decided to await the decision of National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) before proceedings further into the matter of discontinuation of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course from academic session 2023-25.

The NCTE has already served show cause notice to all 395 government and self-financed private colleges in the state asking them as to why action should not be initiated against them on account of its observation regarding the state government’s policy decision for discontinuation of the course this two-year course.

The development came after the private colleges challenged the government’s move before the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming that it cannot take such a decision as the NCTE is the only competent authority to discontinue the course.

In its reply filed in the court, Additional Advocate General, Haryana, submitted that the authorities have decided to await the decision of the National Body (NCTE) before taking further steps, pursuant to their recommendation/decision dated 07.11.2022. Taking this statement of the State counsel on record, the high court disposed of the petition.

On 07.11.2022, the state government decided to discontinue the D.EL.Ed course in all Block Institutes of Teachers Education, Government Elementary Teachers Training Institutes and Private Self-Financed Colleges in the state from the Academic session 2023-25 in consonance with the NEP-2020.

At present, the course with a total intake of 21,050 is being run in the TEIs across the state. The admissions were made by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurugram, through counselling. Around 9000 seats remained vacant due to the least interest of the students towards the course in the current academic session that started in 2022 and would conclude in 2024.

#rohtak