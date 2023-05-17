D Suresh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing proceedings

Chandigarh, May 16

Haryana IAS officer D Suresh, currently posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing inquiry reports with regard to him held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, along with all consequential proceedings, on the grounds of being barred by law. In his petition, he contended that it was illegal, arbitrary, unlawful and against the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Judicial Officers’ Protection Act and Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The matter was placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court and will come up for further hearing on May 30. Going into the background of the matter, the petitioner contended that the bureau and its functionaries had purportedly been carrying on an inquiry/investigation into decisions taken and rendered by him, while discharging quasi-judicial functions as the Chief Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

He said a letter was written by the bureau to the state for grant of permission to conduct a regular vigilance inquiry against the “concerned” Chief Administrator, HSVP, and Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram, as they had taken “decision in favour of the allottee by allotting a plot by passing order of allotment on representation/ application of the GPA Holder and that too at old rates.”

“Aggrieved by the action of the bureau, the petitioner is filing the present writ petition inter alia seeking the quashing of all inquiries and consequential proceedings,” he added.