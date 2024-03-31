Dabwali farmer breaks the mould with innovative farming

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 30

In Sirsa district, amid the prevalent farming practices of wheat, cotton and rice cultivation, Jaspal Singh from Dabwali stands out as a beacon of innovation and success in agriculture. While many farmers find themselves trapped in the cycle of monocropping, leading to soil degradation and increased pesticide use, Jaspal has carved out a different path. Opting to solely cultivate vegetables on his land, he has achieved remarkable financial success, earning lakhs of rupees annually for the past two decades from his 6-acre farm.

Inspired by Jaspal’s success, neighbouring farmers have also transitioned to vegetable cultivation, transforming the region into a hub of vegetable production. Jaspal attributes his success to the profitability and sustainability of vegetable farming

Inspired by Jaspal’s success, neighbouring farmers have also transitioned to vegetable cultivation, transforming the region into a hub of vegetable production. Jaspal attributed his success to the profitability and sustainability of vegetable farming. A significant portion of the vegetables in the Dabwali market originates from this area, highlighting the economic viability of this agricultural shift. Jaspal’s cultivation repertoire includes pumpkins, cauliflower, tomatoes, gourds, ridge gourds, and watermelons. Despite the diversity of crops, he stressed on the simplicity of vegetable cultivation techniques and the importance of timely tasks such as plowing, sowing, and watering.

One of Jaspal’s notable achievements is the cultivation of the “Manner” variety of cauliflower, fetching him up to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre. This variety matures within three months in summer and two and a half months in winter, commanding a favourable market price of up to Rs 40 per kg. Similarly, his cultivation of ridge gourds yields up to Rs 2.5 lakh per acre, with market prices ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 60 per kg.

Reflecting on his journey, Jaspal recalls the time when he was disillusioned with traditional farming practices, contemplating alternative livelihood. However, his decision to venture into vegetable farming has not only revitalised his agricultural pursuits but also elevated his standard of living. His success serves as a testament to the transformative potential of diversification in agricultural practices. Jaspal underscores the straightforward nature of vegetable planting, involving levelling the field, plowing and manual sowing, followed by diligent irrigation according to the stages of plant growth. Through perseverance and innovation, Jaspal Singh has not only thrived in vegetable cultivation but also inspired a paradigm shift in agricultural practices, offering hope for sustainable and lucrative farming ventures in the region.

Jaspal says vegetable production not only saves water but also provides a sense of satisfaction as one contributes to conserving groundwater that is depleting.

