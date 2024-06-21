Dabwali MLA launches mobile medical van

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 20

Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag inaugurated a mobile medical van in Khokhar village to integrate better health facilities for the people of Dabwali on Thursday. The initiative, facilitated by Smile Foundation, aims to provide 16,500 preventive and curative treatments by March 31, 2025.

The van is equipped with essential medical tools, medicines, an MBBS doctor, qualified nurses, a community health officer, and a mobiliser. It offers nearly 75 medicines for treating diseases caused by contaminated water and changing weather. It also has the necessary machines required to check blood pressure, sugar level, and to provide pre-natal and lactating women’s health services. This high-technology van will operate in a fully digital mode to ensure sharing of examination-related information as needed. The Smile Foundation, established in Delhi in 2002, focuses on programmes benefiting marginalised children, youth and women nationwide.

MLA Sihag emphasised the necessity of social organisations’ support to enhance health services in underserved areas like Dabwali. He also talked about plans to extend health camps to 17 villages and two mohallas in Dabwali town, as part of the primary schedule, with further villages to be included based on demand.

