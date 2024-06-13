Dabwali SP transferred to Panchkula headquarters

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 12

Dabwali’s Superintendent of Police Sumer Singh was today transferred to Panchkula headquarters with immediate effect. Directives were issued by the state’s Home Department in this regard. Sumer Singh was posted as Dabwali SP on September 15, 2023.

It’s worth noting that discussions about administrative changes at a larger scale were in the air after the Lok Sabha elections. This was also hinted at by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Meanwhile, it has been learned from sources that major administrative reshuffles could be seen in the state soon.

