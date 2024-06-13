Dabwali SP transferred to Panchkula headquarters

Sirsa, June 12
Dabwali’s Superintendent of Police Sumer Singh was today transferred to Panchkula headquarters with immediate effect. Directives were issued by the state’s Home Department in this regard. Sumer Singh was posted as Dabwali SP on September 15, 2023.
It’s worth noting that discussions about administrative changes at a larger scale were in the air after the Lok Sabha elections. This was also hinted at by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Meanwhile, it has been learned from sources that major administrative reshuffles could be seen in the state soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire
Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises