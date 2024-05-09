Dabwali suffered under Dushyant Chautala, says BJP’s Aditya Devi Lal

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 8

Haryana Marketing Board Chairman and BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal launched an attack on his nephew and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and said despite having a number of departments under him, no significant development could be seen in the Dabwali constituency. He said this during a BJP rally at Goriwala village in Dabwali here on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Did nothing for constituency Dushyant did nothing for the Dabwali constituency. He did not spend a single penny here. Aditya Devi Lal, BJP leader

Aditya said, “My nephew was the Deputy Chief Minister, and had several departments under him. One of their MLAs accused him of having all beneficial departments. However, we could not speak up during that time. Dushyant is from this place, yet despite having so many departments under him, no industry could be brought here. He did nothing for the Dabwali constituency. He did not spend a single penny here.”

He further said, “The family I come from got involved in the politics of suppression and fear, and not development. However, since I joined the BJP, there has been significant development. Now, the politics here is not about fear and suppression, but development.”

He said, “There was a time when even raising one’s voice required courage; even standing up required courage. But the change that has come in the last 10 years is immense. Now, BJP leaders daily discuss development plans for every village. Crores of rupees have been spent on schemes for farmers by the government. Village’s dirty roads have been paved. In the last ten years, 372 km roads have been constructed, while in the last year, 93 km roads were built.”

The BJP leader further said: “Opponents make baseless allegations against us, but the truth is that no government has given farmers as much money and compensation as this government has.”

