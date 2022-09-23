HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal, former chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda put up united face; say will wait for notification by govt

Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, September 22
Despite differences among members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), its president Baljit Singh Daduwal and former HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda tried to put up a united face. They said there was no rift between them and they would manage the shrines as per the law.
In constant touch
Everything will be done as per the law. I have asked managers and the presidents of the local committees not to issue any cheques in favour of the SGPC till the formalities are completed. We are in constant touch with the government for the implementation of the SC judgment. Baljit Singh Daduwal
They said the committee would request the Haryana Government to issue a notification related to the shrines and their management, and ensure the protection of the properties of the shrines.
Both leaders had reached Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra with their supporters on Wednesday to hold a meeting.
Baljit Singh Daduwal said: “Everything will be done as per the law. I have asked the managers and the presidents of the local committees not to issue any cheques in favour of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) till the formalities are completed. Jagdish Singh Jhinda remained the president for nearly six years and I have been the president for two years now. In 2014, members were appointed for 18 months only, but eight years have passed since the case. Now, it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to dissolve the current committee or keep functioning with the same body.”
To a query, Daduwal said: “I had appealed to the managers of the gurdwaras and the presidents of the local committees to reach Kurukshetra on Thursday if they wanted to hand over the management voluntarily. A few managers reached here and I got messages from several others, but they all want us to personally visit the gurdwaras to pay obeisance and then take charge of the management. So, we will be visiting the shrines as per the requests.”
Jagdish Singh Jhinda said: “There are no differences between us. We have decided to wait for the notification and ensure that there are no attempts to take the control of the management forcibly anywhere. We have requested the Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner to request Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for a general house meeting of the Haryana committee so that the next president could be elected for the smooth management of shrines.”
