Baljit Singh Daduwal offers to quit, Haryana CM asks him to continue till next HSGMC chief's election

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 13

The executive body of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) will be elected here on December 21.

A notification in this regard is expected to be issued on Wednesday. A delegation of the newly appointed ad hoc committee today met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to express their gratitude.

Meanwhile, outgoing HSGMC chief Baljit Singh Daduwal claimed that in the meeting with the CM, he had announced that he would resign from the post, but the latter asked him to continue till the new president was elected.

Daduwal said, “A meeting to elect the executive body will be held here under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner on December 21. So far, 38 members of the committee have been appointed. Three more are yet to be appointed.”

Former HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “In the meeting, 11-member executive body will be elected. Of them, five will be office-bearers — president, senior vice-president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary – and six members. The new executive body will start functioning soon.”

Even though the HSGMC executive body will be elected on December 21, the control and management of the gurdwaras is still with the SGPC.

Meanwhile, DC Shantanu Sharma said the meeting would take place on December 21 and a notification would be issued on Wednesday.