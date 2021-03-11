Daily Covid count in Haryana up by 100% in a week

Chandigarh, April 25
Covid cases have almost doubled in the state in the last week. The number of cases reported on Monday stand at 470.
The number of cases recorded on April 18 was 234. No fatality has been reported during this period, with death toll remaining a constant at 10,618.
As per the data available, the recovery rate in Haryana is 98.74 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.07 per cent. The positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 5.14 per cent.
Active cases went up to 1,800 today against 974 a week ago. Meanwhile, the state has once again adopted proactive strategies to effectively combat the new surge in the spread.
While speaking during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR held here today.
“Amid the recent surge in the number of Covid cases, aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management and proactive Information, Education and Communication activities are being discussed,” Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said.
He added that as in some districts, especially Gurugram, a significant jump in the positivity rate had been seen and strategies were being made for declaring micro-containment zones.
Besides, massive vaccination drives had already been run across Haryana, he said.
Free booster dose
- The CM has announced free booster dose for the age group of 18-59 years
- They can get the booster dose worth Rs. 250 for free from any government hospital or dispensary
- There are about 1.2 crore such beneficiaries in the said age group in Haryana
- The cost of about Rs. 300 crore will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs