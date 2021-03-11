Daily Covid count in Haryana up by 100% in a week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Covid cases have almost doubled in the state in the last week. The number of cases reported on Monday stand at 470.

The number of cases recorded on April 18 was 234. No fatality has been reported during this period, with death toll remaining a constant at 10,618.

As per the data available, the recovery rate in Haryana is 98.74 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.07 per cent. The positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 5.14 per cent.

Active cases went up to 1,800 today against 974 a week ago. Meanwhile, the state has once again adopted proactive strategies to effectively combat the new surge in the spread.

While speaking during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi NCR held here today.

“Amid the recent surge in the number of Covid cases, aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management and proactive Information, Education and Communication activities are being discussed,” Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said.

He added that as in some districts, especially Gurugram, a significant jump in the positivity rate had been seen and strategies were being made for declaring micro-containment zones.

Besides, massive vaccination drives had already been run across Haryana, he said.

Free booster dose