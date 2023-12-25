Dairy complex project fails to take off in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 24

The dairy complex project proposed to be set up on the outskirts of Rohtak city has failed to take a proper shape despite repeated announcements made regarding it by the authorities concerned.

Most of the dairy owners who have been allotted plots in the complex have not shifted their dairies due to lack of basic amenities like roads, water and sewerage etc. An amount of Rs 14 crore earmarked for the provision of the aforesaid amenities is yet to be released.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said he had raised the issue in the ongoing Winter Session of the state Vidhan Sabha. “We have been hearing for a long time that an amount of Rs 14 crore has to be given for the project by the CM, but nobody knows when it will be received,” he stated.

Batra has appealed to the CM to release the said amount in the larger interest. Several dairy owners who were allotted plots in the complex have sold these or are using these for other purposes. “Dairies cannot be shifted to the new complex as there is no provision of the basic amenities,” says Ramesh, a local dairy-owner.

