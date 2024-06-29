Dairy owner shot dead on Kundli e-way

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 28

A 42-year-old Delhi-based dairy owner was shot dead on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Jahri village of the district this morning. The Rai police reached the spot and began probing the matter.

The deceased was identified as Suresh of Gopal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi. He owned a dairy at Azadpur mandi. The Rai police and the ACP, Rai, Mukesh, reached the site. The police found that the man on the driver’s seat was shot dead as bullets had hit his head. The FSL team was called and after identifying the deceased his family members were informed.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital.

Naresh Kumar, elder brother of the deceased, in his complaint to the Rai police said that some unidentified persons murdered his brother due to enmity. Following his complaint, a case under Sections 302 of the IPC and Section 27 and 54 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons and a probe had begun in the matter.

