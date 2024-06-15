Dairy owners dumping cowdung into Panipat drains will be booked

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 14

Taking a serious note of the clogged drains, Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya on Friday warned the officers that strict action would be initiated against officials if there was any complaint of waterlogging on the NH-44 in the city. He also directed the officials to get FIRs lodged against dairy owners if they discharged cowdung into drains.

Deputy Commissioner Dahiya on Friday reviewed the cleaning process of drains adjoining the NH-44 and Drain Number-1 in the city. He took stock of the drains, which were filled with the mud and silt, along with officials of various departments and officials of L&T.

He also directed the revenue officers to produce a detailed report over flood control related mechanisms adopted in the rural areas especially near the banks of the Yamuna river.

On finding anomalies near the Red Cross Society office point, he told the officials concerned to do the needful. Thereafter, he reviewed the cleaning of drains near Jinvani School, Sanjay Chowk, Shiv Nagar, SBI Chowk and found anomalies in the cleaning of drains. He directed the officials to clean the drains properly to avert the accumulation of water on the NH-44 during the rainy days.

DC Dahiya checked the point near Shiv Nagar and after looking at the poor condition of the drain, he asked officials to get it cleaned immediately and put a net over it. He visited the Drain Number 1, flowing near the PWD rest house and called for its clean-up at the earliest as it is considered as a lifeline of the city. It flows in the middle of the city but it is filled with silt and garbage.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officers that if the drain is not cleaned properly, action would be taken on the officials concerned.

He warned the officials that he didn’t want any waterlogging on the NH-44 due to any hindrance in the drains flowing on both sides.

#Panipat