Dairy owners get 15 days to apply for plots at new site

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC) of Karnal has given a final 15-day deadline to dairy owners to apply for plots at the new site in Pingli village here. These owners have been operating dairies in city areas despite repeated warnings. The MC also warned these owners of actions, including sealing their dairies.

“We have given a last chance to dairy owners to apply for plots in 15 days. Those who fail to apply within this period will face action. Their dairies can be sealed and animals can be confiscated,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner, Karnal.

A fresh survey of the civic body reveals that there are nearly 240 plots of various sizes at the new site. The MC has claimed that infrastructure like roads, streetlights, water and sewerage facilities, electricity connections, is in place at the site and crores of rupees have been spent on it.

As per sources, over 200 dairies are being operated in city areas. Of these, nearly 60 dairy owners are yet to purchase plots.

Applications for dairy plot allotment are being invited by the civic body since 2015-16. Through three rounds of draw of lots, 141 dairy owners were allotted plots on the spot. All plots have been clearly marked and numbered to facilitate their construction.

As many as 47 dairy owners have completed the construction work and of them, 26 have shifted to the new site. The work at 23 plots is underway and the DPC work has completed at 38 plots, said the sources. The dairy owners with varying livestock capacities are entitled to plots ranging from 250 to 500 yards.

The dairy owners who have shifted to the new site have accused the authorities of not enforcing strict relocation measures. They alleged that several dairies are still being operated in city areas, while they have shifted.

In view of their concerns, the civic body has given the final deadline to dairy owners for purchasing plots.

As per a civic body official, it has a plan to construct shops related to animal husbandry, veterinary hospital, biogas and chilling plants.

“We have assured the dairy owners that they will get all necessary facilities for their operations at the new site,” the MC Commissioner said.

Shifting of dairies is a long-awaited issue. It was announced first during the INLD government in 2002 and later, the Congress government had also highlighted the issue. Further after becoming Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the same. In 2002-03, the MC, which was Municipal Council at that time, had started the process to acquire 32 acres at Pingli village for the same purpose.

‘Infra in place at new place’

