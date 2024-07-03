Karnal: Dairy research institute’s journey traced on foundation day

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 2

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) celebrated its 102nd foundation day here on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the ICAR-NDRI, while presiding over the function, shared information about the institute’s journey.

He said with more than 101 years of its existence, the NDRI has attained its present eminent position as a national institute for strengthening the cause of dairying through research and education.

A lecture on ‘Tapping the Dairy Sector for Sustainable Development Goals’ was delivered by Dr Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-NAARM, Hyderabad.

