Karnal: Dairy research institute’s journey traced on foundation day

Karnal, July 2
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) celebrated its 102nd foundation day here on Monday.
The Vice-Chancellor of the ICAR-NDRI, while presiding over the function, shared information about the institute’s journey.
He said with more than 101 years of its existence, the NDRI has attained its present eminent position as a national institute for strengthening the cause of dairying through research and education.
A lecture on ‘Tapping the Dairy Sector for Sustainable Development Goals’ was delivered by Dr Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-NAARM, Hyderabad.
