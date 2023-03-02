Dalit family in Fatehabad alleges sarpanch forced them to leave the village, FIR registered

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, March 2
A Dalit resident of Jandwala Sotar village in Fatehabad district has alleged that he has been forced to leave his village along with his family by the village sarpanch and members of the dominating caste.
The police has registered a case against 18 persons, including the village sarpanch, under Sections 147, 149, 142, 384 and 506 of the IPC and relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (Amendment 2015).
DSP Ajaib Singh said the case was being investigated and appropriate action would be taken after due verification of facts.
Mangat Ram, a married man of Jandwala Sotar village, left his family and started living with an unmarried woman of his village at some other place.
Mangat Ram's brother Sombir alleged that following the episode, members of a dominating caste as well as the village sarpanch started forcing him to sell his house and leave the village.
"A panchayat was held regarding the matter on February 25. I was categorically told to leave the village along with my family. They threatened us with dire consequences in case I did not comply with their diktat. I got frightened and left the village along with my family on February 26," said Sombir.
The complainant has also sought security for his family.
The police has registered a case and investigation is under way. No arrest had been made till the time of filing this report.
