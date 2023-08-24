Dalits seek revision of ward delimitation

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 23

While the ward delimitation adhoc committee has finalised 20 wards for the Manesar Municipal Corporation first civic polls, residents, especially the Dalit community, is up against the same. Objecting to the usage of the Parivar Pehchan Patra as a basis for ward delimitation, the community has alleged that this system has denied the block of the required reservation for their candidates in addition to the false population projection.

“The way the wards have been divided is illogical. It does not account for the entire population, which stands at 5 lakhs. We are being denied rightful reservation in many wards, which will affect the true spirit of elections. We want the revision of the exercise,” said the community members who have even moved a memorandum to the state authorities.

#Dalits #Gurugram